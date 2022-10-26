(WKBN) – This weekend is the National Drug Enforcement Administration’s biannual Drug Take Back Day.

Its goal is to get prescription drugs out of people’s medicine cabinets.

Drug abuse-related deaths claim over 300 lives every day. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reports a majority of people misusing prescription drugs obtained medication from a friend or family member.

Bryan Klutzaritz, with the Youngstown DEA, said it’s a safe way to get rid of unused medications.

“They can get to the wrong hands, and they can start addiction by people getting those if they’re left in the cabinets,” Klutzaritz said.

The Youngstown DEA is partnering with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and local police departments for this Drug Take Back Day.

It will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can find a list of local drop-off locations on the DEA’s website.