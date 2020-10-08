Drop-off recycling center reopens in Warren Twp.

The site along West Market Street closed in 2018 because of excessive illegal dumping

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A drop-off recycling center is back open at the Warren Township Sports Complex.

The site along West Market Street closed in 2018 because of excessive illegal dumping.

The Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste District purchased cameras, upgraded lighting and added fencing and signage to prevent any more problems.

People can now recycle items like bottles, cans and paper products.

Local leaders say illegal dumping at recycling drop-off sites is one the most difficult problems to counteract.

“People abuse it. A small percentage tend to ruin it for everyone else, so people would dump bulky items, like mattresses and couches, and would put things here that would need to be constantly cleaned up by the townships, communities that manage them,” said Jennifer Jones, of the Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste District.

These drop-off sites are for people in communities where curbside recycling is not available.

The project was paid for through grant money and matching funds from Warren Township.

More stories from WKBN.com: