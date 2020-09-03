Drone video shows construction progress of new Rescue Mission facility

The new building should be ready next spring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction on the new building for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is moving right along.

The Rescue Mission released new drone footage on Wednesday of the construction site. You can see that the foundation work and concrete floors have been completed.

Now, they are working on putting up the walls.

The new building, which is just 1/8 of a mile from its current location, should be ready next spring.

When open, the Rescue Mission will go from 134 beds to 174.

