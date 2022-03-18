MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers are soon to get a smoother ride on a section of highway in Mercer County.

A $3.3. million project to resurface a portion of Route 19 and replace a culvert is happening in a couple of weeks.

Work will be done from the Interstate 80 interchange in East Lackawannock to the intersection of Route 19 and Coolspring Street in Mercer Borough. The work will include asphalt milling and paving, traffic signals updates, ADA curb ramps upgrades and minor drainage repairs.

The project will also include the replacement of the box culvert located just South of Ben Bisset Chevy dealership in East Lackawannock Township.

Construction is expected to begin March 28, 2022, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in August 2022.

Traffic will be maintained throughout the project with lane restrictions and flaggers.

The project is being paid for with state funds.