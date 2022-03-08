POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Pennsylvania drivers are feeling the spike in gas prices, and they’re willing to drive to Ohio in hopes that filling their tank won’t drain their pocketbooks.

The average price of gasoline in Youngstown is hovering around $4, but over the state line, it’s averaging about $4.31, according to AAA.

As President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday, drivers are worried fuel costs will continue to rise.

Patrick Lyons drove from Pennsylvania to Poland Township Tuesday to take advantage of the lower-priced gasoline. He filled up his car and several gas cans. Lyons has two young daughters and wants to make sure he has transportation in case of an emergency.

“My mom watches my kids while I am at work, so I let her have this car with the car seats in it in case she has to go anywhere or there’s a problem with them,” he said.



Mike Giuliano is retired and says the increase in price has made things more difficult on a fixed income. He and his family are trying to save as much money as possible at the pump.

“We have two cars, but we’ve been sort of driving one, and then when the tank gets low, drive the other one and then fill them up and do it again,” Giuliano said.

Some people like Kevin Moore are reconsidering travel plans in the wake of escalating gas prices.

“My son lives on the other side of the state, and we’ve been wanting to go there, but we might have to do it sooner before the gas prices go through the roof,” he said. “We’re all just wondering when it’s gonna stop.”

Pennsylvania drivers say as long as prices stay lower in Ohio, they’ll keep driving across the state line to fill up.