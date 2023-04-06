BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction projects along a number of local roadways are in full swing now, but some drivers ran into an unexpectedly bumpy ride through one project in Boardman.

“Quarter to 4 in the morning, nothing’s marked,” said local resident Michelle Hahn. “Nobody’s happy to be hitting that with no warning, doing damage to your car.”

The area Hahn said she ran over was at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and McClurg Road.

Work is being done to install new, larger water lines along a two-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard. The job meant crews had to dig up a portion of the intersection with McClurg Road near a set of railroad tracks.

“We found out through our collaboration with the county that the county engineer planned on repaving that area of the road anyway,” explained Aqua Ohio Spokesman Jeff LaRue. “We expedited the project so we weren’t later tearing up new pavement.”

Although the actual repaving won’t be done until after this project has been completed, officials with Aqua Ohio said they will take steps to keep the roadway passable.

“We’ll do that in sections, and as that goes on, we’ll do a temporary restoration,” LaRue said.

For now, drivers are asked to slow down when driving through the area.

The overall project is to be finished by the end of June.