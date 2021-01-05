Drivers getting unpaid ticket notices from Youngstown months after alleged infraction

The traffic cameras have been turned off, but the notices are still coming

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -You think the election was a hot topic? Nothing compares to talk about traffic cameras. The issue is back in the news for those who drive through Youngstown.

Out of the blue, Britani Lindsey got a letter saying she owed $181.50 cents for a speeding ticket from June 2019.

“I was not aware of any ticket, and if I do get a ticket, I always pay my ticket. This one just blew my mind,” she said.

Many people told 27 First News the same story. They were getting notices, too, from over a year to even two years ago.

“I’m not happy about it, especially because it’s on my credit report,” said Angela Georgia.

“I don’t recall ever receiving a bill in the first place because, again, the person I am, I would have paid immediately,” said Carrie Paparodis.

The notice is from a collection agency, which is contracted by the city. It periodically sends out reminders. The traffic cameras have been turned off, but the city feels the tickets are still an issue.

“You had 30 days to contest the ticket, and if you didn’t contest the ticket, then you have pretty much concluded that it’s a responsibility of yours and we expect you to pay it,” said Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian.

Everyone who talked to us about the notices said it caught them by surprise. No one liked it and no one wanted to pay.

“I don’t even know if this is a legit ticket paper. Anybody could write a paper showing that you owe this,” said Britanie Lindsey.

Paparodis already decided how she is handling the ticket for the time being.

“I threw the ticket in the garbage, so nothing right now,” she said.

Limbian said at some point, the city will make a determination about the tickets and determine whether or not it is advantageous to file a legal action.

