YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special goodbye Wednesday for a longtime employee of Utsinger’s Towing Company.

Arthur “Buzz” Utsinger passed away last week. He worked for the company for 40 years.

Trucks from all across the area lined up to take part in a special procession. They drove from Utsingers towing on South Avenue to Forest Lawn Cemetery along Market Street.

Arthur “Buzz” Utsinger was 58 years old. You can read his obituary below.