Driver’s ‘drifting’ in Walmart parking lot leads to arrest

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It wasn’t “Fast and Furious,” but a driver’s behavior in the Walmart parking lot in Liberty got him arrested.

Ethan Mullins, 18, of Youngstown, is facing a reckless driving charge. Additional charges are pending lab results of confiscated items.

According to police, officers were on patrol at about 4:07 p.m. Saturday when they saw a Ford Ranger with heavy window tinting pull into the Walmart parking lot.

They said the vehicle drove to the back of the lot and sped up through the parking lot where customers were walking. They said at one point Mullins was “drifting,” which is a technique where the driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction.

Officers stopped Mullins who said that he was driving that way to “impress some girls.”

When asked if he had any drugs on him, Mullins told officers he had some marijuana in his groin area, according to the police report.

Mullins appeared in Girard Municipal Court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty.

The case is to be set for pretrial, according to court records.