YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Big changes along Midlothian. There’s still work to do, and what’s already been done is getting a reaction.

“And it’s like confusing because of the way the lanes and traffic lines are set up. I don’t really know which one is the turning lane without my glasses on,” said Danyelle Burke,

Some of the lines are more angular, rather than rounded. More painting is expected to be done, which will make the markings easier to understand.

Edmund Johnson is impressed with new light poles and believes the changes have improved Midlothian.

“You know what I’m saying, it’s efficient. I think the traffic is going smoother,” Johnson said.

One thing which is drawn out but still needs the markings are the bike lanes. Andre Bandy rides occasionally along Midlothian and prefers being off the sidewalk.

“I think it is very beneficial to the community. I mean, a lot of people might not even know that it’s a bike lane,” Bandy said.

The other big change is Midlothian has gone from four lanes to two. There’s a center turning lane. There will be bike lanes installed on each side of the road.

Drivers are still getting used to the new traffic flow. Opinions are just like the traffic: Sometimes they go in opposite directions.

“But this traffic is bad. I believe there’s going to be an accident, soon. And I hope he’s not with me,” Burke said

“I wish they would do more stuff to some of the streets around here and everything, but this is a start,” Johnson said.

The cost to make all the changes along Midlothian, from Glenwood to I-680, was $1.2 million.