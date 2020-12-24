Drivers advised to limit travel, watch for changing conditions during upcoming winter storm

Restrictions will also be posted on message boards on affected roadways

HARRISBURG, PA – Ahead of the upcoming winter storm conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel. There will also be a series of restrictions on certain vehicles.

Effective 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, vehicle restrictions will be implemented to reflect the Commonwealth’s Level 1 weather event vehicle restriction plan along all of Interstate 90 and along Interstate 79 from I-80 to I-90.

Effective 7 p.m. vehicle restrictions will be implemented along Interstate 376 westbound from I-279 to I-79.

Effective 4 p.m. Thursday, vehicle restrictions will be implemented to reflect the Commonwealth’s Level 3 weather event vehicle restriction plan.

PennDOT will be restricting speed limits to 45 mph on these roadways for ALL vehicles, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions will need to keep in the right lane.

Restrictions will also be posted on message boards on affected roadways or you can visit the 511PA website.