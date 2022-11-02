LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accident in which a driverless buggy hit an SUV last Thursday night in Lake Township.

Troopers were called to Fredonia Road shortly before 8:30 p.m.

PSP said that an unmanned, unmarked, unlit single-horse and buggy sideswiped the left side of the SUV. As a result, the horse broke away from the buggy and headed eastbound. Reports said that the buggy stopped in the middle of the roadway.

The buggy’s lights were not operating and there was no seat in it. Troopers have not identified the owner of the buggy or horse.