The incident happened Thursday afternoon near the Neshannock Apartments

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A driver who suffered a gunshot wound hit a decorative pole in New Castle and was taken to the hospital.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon near the Neshannock Apartments in the 600 block of Neshannock Boulevard.

The driver was taken to Jameson Hospital.

Traffic is being detoured in the area.

New Castle police and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.