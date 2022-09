POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was ticketed for failure to control after a rollover crash Friday morning.

It happened around the 5100 block of New Castle Road.

A vehicle suffered extensive damage around 3 a.m. after the driver veered off road, struck a large rock and rolled over, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP said no injuries were reported at the scene, and the driver refused medical treatment.

The driver claims his brakes went out.

Jim Naples contributed to this report.