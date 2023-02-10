YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who drove away from Youngstown State University on Friday with a device over her windshield from the university’s parking services was involved in an accident on McCartney Road.

Police said the woman drove away with the device — known as a barnacle — over the windshield about 12:10 p.m. from the Chipotle restaurant on campus.

University police were tracking the device via GPS when the car collided with another car just past at McCartney Road and Keystone Avenue on the Coitsville side of the road.

No one was injured in the accident. Coitsville police are investigating.

The barnacle device is typically placed on a windshield when someone has several outstanding parking tickets or fines.

No charges have been filed yet.