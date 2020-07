It happened by the intersection of Churchill-Hubbard Road and Sampson Road

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-vehicle crash in Liberty sent one driver to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with minor injuries Monday afternoon.

The other driver also has minor injuries, but she was not transported to the hospital.

Crews cleared the accident and traffic is moving normally in the area.