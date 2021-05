The crash happened along Old Furnace Road, right off of Bear's Den Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in Youngstown Monday morning.

The crash happened along Old Furnace Road, right off of Bear’s Den Road.

Officials say a driver hit a tree, severely damaging the car.

The driver was taken away by ambulance.

Old Furnace Road is closed while crews clear the scene, but should reopen soon.