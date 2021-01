The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at Routes 7 and 82

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Hubbard Township Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at Routes 7 and 82.

Investigators say the driver of a minivan went off the road and hit a utility pole. The vehicle turned on its side and went into a ditch.

Cable and telephone wires ended up on the road.

The driver told police he fell asleep at the wheel.