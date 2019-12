Officials said the man swerved off the right side of the road and hit the front porch

BURGHILL, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the hospital after crashing his car into a house in Trumbull County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of State Route 305 in Burghill.

Officials said the man swerved off the right side of the road and hit the front porch of the home.

No one was home at the time.

The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.