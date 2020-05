(WKBN) - You may have noticed the meat shortage at some grocery stores or maybe limits on certain meat products. Farmers in the Valley say this is the best time to support your local meat farms so you don't have to worry about those restrictions.

"Processing plants that are shut down right now, which is causing the major food crunch in the stores. But if you reach out to your local farmers, then they will have options available to you," said farmer Curtis Gemmel, with Grass N Grace Farm in Berlin Center.