Driver taken to hospital after crash in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was taken to the hospital after hitting a utility pole by Mansell and Cardinal drives in Liberty.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver was unconscious but had a pulse when police arrived, according to dispatch records. Crews transported the driver to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

A witness told WKBN that he saw the man driving erratically before the crash. He said he swerved into someone’s yard and hit a mailbox and a pole before continuing to drive past the Cardinal Kiddie College, where he hit the utility pole.