LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Mercer County.

The single-vehicle accident happened Tuesday on the 100 block of Poole Road.

The driver in the crash said he was trying to get a bag of chips, which caused him to lose control of his car and hit a mailbox, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

The car drove off the roadway and was severely damaged.

The driver had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Jackson Center Fire Department assisted PSP on the scene.