Driver taken into custody in court for fatal Beaver Twp. crash

The crash happened in Beaver Township this past summer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of causing the crash that killed a Youngstown man this past summer was taken into custody at his arraignment hearing.

John Wardle, of Poland, was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges of vehicular homicide and OVI in the July 2019 crash that killed 28-year-old Mohammad Musleh.

Bond was set Wednesday at $15,000. Wardle was taken into custody immediately after the court proceedings on Wednesday.

Police say Wardle was impaired and behind the wheel on Route 163 in Beaver Township when he lost control trying to pass another vehicle.

Police say Wardle’s vehicle flipped over, throwing out Musleh, who was a passenger.

Wardle and three other passengers were not injured in the crash.