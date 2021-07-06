Driver swipes building in Liberty plaza

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A driver swiped a building with her car in Liberty Tuesday morning.

The woman told police she was driving north when a car cut her off. She somehow ended up in the southbound lanes.

From there, she drove into the parking lot of the Churchill Park Plaza, swiping the side of the building.

People working at a dentist’s office in the plaza said they could feel the impact inside of the building.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be alright.

She was cited at the scene.

There was no damage to the building.