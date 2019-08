The driver drove up Green Garden Drive, crossed Glenwood Avenue and lost control

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Gordon Bros. water company van crashed into a house in Boardman Tuesday afternoon and damaged a porch.

Police said the driver of the van suffered a medical emergency right before the crash.

The porch was destroyed, but no one was seriously hurt in the accident.