Driver stuck between tree and fence after crash

Local News

It happened on Schenley Avenue near the intersection of Highlawn Avenue

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver in Youngstown found himself stuck after going off the road overnight.

It happened on South Schenley Avenue near the intersection of Highlawn Avenue.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a white pickup truck went off the left side of the road and through a nearby yard.

After driving through a few front yards and crossing over Highlawn Avenue, they struck a tree, causing them to be wedged between a tree and a fence.

First News is working to find out if the driver was hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com