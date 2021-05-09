Driver stuck between tree and fence after crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver in Youngstown found himself stuck after going off the road overnight.
It happened on South Schenley Avenue near the intersection of Highlawn Avenue.
Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a white pickup truck went off the left side of the road and through a nearby yard.
After driving through a few front yards and crossing over Highlawn Avenue, they struck a tree, causing them to be wedged between a tree and a fence.
First News is working to find out if the driver was hurt.