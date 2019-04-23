Driver smashes into utility pole, runs from police in Masury Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Video

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) - Police in Brookfield are looking for the driver of a car who crashed into a utility pole and took off.

According to reports from Trumbull County 911, officers on patrol at about 1:33 a.m. Tuesday saw a car driving westbound on Route 82 at about 100 miles per hour.

The driver then turned down Broadway Avenue and onto Addison Road where he crashed into a utility pole, shearing it in half. Sparks were shooting from a transformer on the pole and tension from the wires pulled down another utility pole about a quarter of a mile down the road.

The driver took off into nearby woods where police conducted a search but didn't find him.

According to the dispatch report, three guns were found in the trunk of the car.

Police in Brookfield, Warren and Sharon are looking for the suspect.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Addison Road was closed as crews work to repair the utility poles.