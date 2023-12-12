SPRINGFIELD Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters and Pennsylvania State Police responded to a crash where a person was seriously injured in Mercer County Monday night.

Crews were called to Butler Pike north of Blacktown Road in Springfield Township around 7 p.m.

PSP said that one driver made a careless left turn when trying to get into a driveway on the 1600 block of Butler Pike. Troopers said that the other vehicle tried to swerve out of the way, but the vehicles crashed.

As a result, the driver who tried to make the turn suffered major injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown. It was determined by PSP that this driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver in the other vehicle was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.