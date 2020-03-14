Driver seriously hurt after hitting FedEx truck head-on in Trumbull County

He was taken to the hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries

JOHNSTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Kinsman man was seriously hurt in a crash involving a FedEx truck in Trumbull County Friday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened around 4 p.m. on State Route 193 in Johnston Township.

Troopers said 41-year-old Joseph Dudley, Jr., of Kinsman — who was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado — went left of center and hit the FedEx truck head-on.

Dudley was taken to the hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The driver of the FedEx truck was also hurt, but not seriously.

State Route 193 was closed for a while but has since reopened.