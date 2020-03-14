Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM
Closings and delays
There are currently 127 active closings. Click for more details.

Driver seriously hurt after hitting FedEx truck head-on in Trumbull County

Local News

He was taken to the hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Ohio State Highway Patrol logo in front of a police car and police lights.

Credit: WKBN

JOHNSTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Kinsman man was seriously hurt in a crash involving a FedEx truck in Trumbull County Friday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened around 4 p.m. on State Route 193 in Johnston Township.

Troopers said 41-year-old Joseph Dudley, Jr., of Kinsman — who was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado — went left of center and hit the FedEx truck head-on.

Dudley was taken to the hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The driver of the FedEx truck was also hurt, but not seriously.

State Route 193 was closed for a while but has since reopened.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com