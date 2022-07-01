SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A man convicted of causing a crash that killed a Greenville man was sentenced this week.

Michael Salsgiver, Jr. was sentenced to 18 to 36 months in prison for the death of Michael Davies, 43.

Police say Salsgiver was driving on a suspended license when he ran a red light at East Connelly Boulevard and Spencer Avenue on November 5, 2021, and cashed into Davies’ vehicle.

Davies died from injuries sustained in the crash about a month later. A passenger was injured, too.

In addition to Salgiver’s prison sentence, he will also have to serve three years of probation when he gets out. He was credited for time served of 89 days.

The intersection where the accident happened is what is considered the city’s most dangerous. From 2019 to November 2021, there were 12 accidents at the intersection with 10 due to running a red light.