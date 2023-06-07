WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver from New York convicted in a deadly accident on Interstate 80 in Hubbard was sentenced Wednesday.

Christopher Beeghley, 37, of North Collins, New York was sentenced to five years probation. A 90-day jail term was suspended. His license will also be suspended for 18 months with 12 months of no driving privileges, plus he has to pay a $600 fine and court costs.

Beeghley was charged with failing to stop after an accident.

Beeghley hit 28-year-old Tyler Estep, of Masury, along I-80 in February. Estep was outside of his car.

Tyler Estep

Troopers believe Estep ran out of gas and was filling his car up when he was hit by the tractor-trailer driven by Beeghley.