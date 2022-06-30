YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown man who caused a fatal crash that took the life of a one-time YSU football player is on his way to prison.

Adrienne Washington, 20, was back in court Thursday. In March he pleaded guilty to colliding with another car in February 2021 while trying to get away from police. The crash killed Darius Shackleford.

In court Thursday, the victim’s fiancee, Taylor Bell, told the judge what she’s lost.

“This man put everything he had into loving me, and I did for him. He was the most amazing person I’ve ever known. I never knew love until I met him. I never thought I could find genuine happiness until I found him. He saved me, and I know I saved him. I’m just sorry that I couldn’t save him from this,” Bell said.

While out of jail on bond from the fatal crash, Washington got into another chase with police and had drugs with him in the car.

Judge Anthony Donofrio sentenced him to serve 8 to 10 and half years in prison.