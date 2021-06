YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was sent to the hospital Saturday morning after striking a tree in Youngstown.

The crash happened on Dewey Avenue on Youngstown’s south side just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

The heavily-damaged car was removed from the scene in a flatbed truck.

Youngstown police say the driver suffered serious head injuries. The person’s current status is unknown.



Police aren’t sure what caused the driver to strike the tree. They’re investigating.