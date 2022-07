YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was sent to the hospital with injuries after a crash just off of 422 on Sunday.

Around 3:30 a.m., a car veered off the road and straight into a tree on Landsdowne Blvd. near its intersection with U.S. Route 422.

The driver went to the hospital with minor injuries, but is expected to be OK.

Jim Naples contributed to this report.