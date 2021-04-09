Driver says semi’s brake assist caused all 18 wheels to lock up in Lawrence County

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A semi-truck driver from Irwin, Pennsylvania said his brakes locked up on the tractor-trailer he was driving, causing a steel coil to come loose and smash through the cab of the semi-truck.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Wednesday at about 10:24 a.m on Route 422, just west of Porch Lane.

Police say the driver told them that he was traveling west on Route 422 when he came upon a pickup truck in the center turn lane that was turning left into Forbes Excavating.

The driver said that as he was going past the pickup truck, the brake assist system on the tractor-trailer starting beeping, saying “crash ahead.” The driver said the next thing he knew, all 18 wheels locked up on his tractor-trailer.

A roll of steel that the driver was hauling broke free from the five chains that were holding it and smashed through the sleeper cab, coming to rest right behind the driver’s seat.

The driver was not injured.