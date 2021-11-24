Driver runs from car after chase, crash in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase in East Liverpool ended in a crash into another vehicle, with the driver managing to get away.

According to a police report, an officer reported spotting the vehicle leaving a “known drug location” on College Street around 5:20 p.m. Monday. The officer reported trying to stop the vehicle on Bradshaw Avenue near Giant Eagle after reporting that it had dark tinted windows and no visible registration.

According to the report, the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Giant Eagle and two passengers got out. The vehicle then left the parking lot, however, driving toward Minerva Street. This led to a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Third and Jackson streets as the vehicle collided with another at the stop sign.

Police said the driver then got out and ran away, through the woods toward O’Reilly Auto Parts and W. Fourth Street where officers lost sight of the suspect.

Police said a passenger was found near the vehicle and that passenger had a gun in his waistband. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries from the crash.

An iPhone was found on the driver’s side of the vehicle, and that was seized as evidence.