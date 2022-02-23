GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard officer was dispatched to Sheetz in Weathersfield Township on Tuesday after a driver reported his car had been shot while driving on Interstate 80.

The man told police he had just gotten on I-80 westbound from Route 422 when he heard a loud boom and the right side rear passenger window shattered. Upon further inspection, it was discovered that the frame of the door was also cracked and damaged.

Though the officer found an indentation to the frame of the vehicle, he found no exit hole or indication a bullet was lodged in the area.

The driver was told to contact his insurance and a police report was filed.

No other vehicles were damaged.