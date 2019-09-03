Driver reports someone in Jeep fired shots at him in Youngstown

The man said he's not from the area and doesn't know why anyone would shoot at him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man reported that someone fired shots at him while driving behind him on Youngstown’s south side.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Carroll St., according to a police report.

The victim, who is not from the area, said he was driving a rental vehicle when he noticed a black Jeep Cherokee came up behind him at a high rate of speed. He said the Cherokee followed him for about a block.

He said as he was turning, someone in the Jeep began firing at his vehicle, hitting it seven times, according to a police report.

The man wasn’t injured, with the bullet going into the dashboard and seats.

He said he was not sure why anyone would fire at him as he isn’t from the area.

The victim couldn’t tell if anyone else was in the Jeep, other than the driver, according to the report.