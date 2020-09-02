Driver reports running from crashed car during shooting nearby in Youngstown

The woman told police she drove by two men who were arguing and they started shooting at each other

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating two reports of gunfire in Youngstown Tuesday.

About 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Erie Street and Hilton Avenue for a car that was in an accident after officers received a gunshot sensor call in the area.

Police found the car in the intersection with a missing front tire and heavy front-end damage, reports said.

The driver of the car told police that she was driving down Hilton Avenue after getting her hair done in Boardman when she saw two men outside arguing with long guns, and they began shooting.

The woman said she ducked, and after the car stopped, she ran away until police showed up.

Reports said the car hit a utility pole and a fire hydrant, which took the tire off. There were three bullet holes in the truck, including two in the driver’s side door, reports said.

The driver was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license, reports said.

About 12:40 p.m. police were called to East Evergreen Avenue for gunfire. Reports said a man told police that he heard two carloads of men arguing, followed by several shots.

Police viewed video and saw someone in a car with a handgun and heard several shots on the video before the cars drove off, reports said.

Two rifle casings were recovered in the street, but it is not clear if they were connected to that shooting. Police have answered several calls about gunfire on the street this summer.

No one was injured.

More stories from WKBN.com: