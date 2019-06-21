Police discover man shot, woman injured in Warren crash

Khalef Freeman, 37, was shot while behind the wheel of the car

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shots fired and minutes later, a car slams into a house. Warren police are now investigating the city’s seventh homicide of the year.

Plywood was put over the hole in the home where the car crashed early Friday morning.

Police said what happened before that accident is now part of a murder investigation.

911 caller: “Somebody just shot off gunshots outside. I didn’t look outside or anything, but I heard them.”

Police got to the scene at Ferndale and Saratoga avenues around 12:45 a.m. As they were on their way, they got another call.

911 caller: “There is a car that just wrecked into a house diagonal from me.”

The car slammed into a home on Tod Avenue, slicing a gas line.

Police said the man in the car, 37-year-old Khalef Freeman, was shot. Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger inside the car was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

Detectives determined the shooting happened near Ferndale Avenue and the victim drove to Tod Avenue where the crash happened.

“It’s too early in the investigation to discuss who may be involved. That gets into motive and things that we’re still trying to figure out,” said Warren Police Lt. Bryan Holmes.

No one has been arrested. Investigators said they have a person of interest but need witnesses to come forward.

“It’s essential that if anyone has information on this or any other crime, whether it be a homicide, a shooting or any crime of violence, to contact the police department. That’s the only way that this violence is going to slow down or stop,” Holmes said.