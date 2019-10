The owner was outside sweeping the sidewalk when it happened

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver went off the road, crashing into Belmont Drive Thru on Belmont Avenue.

The owner was outside sweeping the sidewalk when it happened Friday afternoon.

The owner reported noticing a blur and seeing the car in the building.

Crews had to cut the driver out of the car and transport him to the hospital.

No one inside the building was hurt.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.