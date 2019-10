Police said he hit the car in front of him, then took off, driving over a curb and through a parking lot

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The man who Howland police say hit a car and took off is now facing a felony charge.

Bruce Oliver, 21, was charged with tampering with evidence Tuesday morning.

Oliver pleaded not guilty to several traffic violations, including reckless operation, in connection to a crash on Route 46 last week that was caught on camera.

Police said Oliver hit the car in front of him, then took off, driving over a curb and through the township administration building parking lot.