Officers say the roadway was dry at the time of the crash

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police responded to a crash that the passengers and driver fled.

This was in Springfield Twp. on Veterans Road on Friday around 5:54 a.m.

Officers say the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.

According to the report, the driver crossed the double line, went off a roadway and then struck a tree.

Passengers were taken to the hospital and the driver was found at her home around 7:40 a.m., according to the report.