WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The driver of a stolen truck led Warren police on a chase through the city’s southeast side on Monday.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, Warren police were made aware that a silver Ford truck had been stolen from Kenmore Avenue.

When officers caught up to the truck on Hazelwood Avenue, they attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver instead sped up in the direction of Youngstown Road, crossing through several intersections without stopping.

Using the truck’s GPS system, police were able to catch up to the vehicle, where they found it on the bike trail near Logan Avenue in Warren. The truck had been abandoned but was not damaged.

The owner of the truck was taken to the scene, where he told officers that $100 had been taken from an envelope inside the vehicle.

No arrests were made as the suspect remains unknown.