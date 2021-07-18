Driver of stolen car flees accident on Youngstown’s north side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two cars were in an accident on Oxford Street and Wirt Boulevard on Youngstown’s north side Sunday evening.

The Youngstown Police Department told First News that the driver of the black car was headed north and cut off another car headed south. Police said the black car was stolen.

Police said the driver of the black car left the scene after the car ended up in someone’s side yard.

The driver of the other car has minor cuts from the airbags and was not taken to the hospital.