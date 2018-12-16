Driver dies at hospital after rollover crash in Howland Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - The driver who crashed into a pole near E. Market Street in Howland on Friday has died, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers are now investigating that crash.

Multiple people began calling 911 around 1 p.m. after seeing the 2017 Chevrolet Malibu crash through yards and into a utility pole. One caller said the vehicle flipped over several times before it came to a rest.

Although investigators believed the 84-year-old driver had non-life-threatening injuries, she passed away at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, 12 hours after the crash.

Troopers identified her as Marilyn Oyer, of Warren.

According to the Highway Patrol, speed and alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash, and Oyer was wearing her seatbelt.