Driver now facing murder charges in deadly Warren crash

The driver charged in connection with a deadly crash in Warren that killed one person and injured five others is now facing murder charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver charged in connection with a deadly crash in Warren, that killed one person and injured five others, is now facing murder charges.

According to court documents, Joseph Myers was indicted on murder charges this week in connection to the April 11 crash on Parkman Road.

Myers was originally charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault, both first degree felonies, among other charges.

The murder charge filed against Myers is listed as “purposeful” with the degree unclassified.

Prosecutors say Myers was speeding when he raced through the intersection at Parkman Road and W. Market Street, causing a crashed that involved five other vehicles.

Myers was being chased by police earlier that night after police say he ran from a traffic stop. Officers called off the chase and later found Myers vehicle among the wreckage at the intersection.

Myers took off from the crash but was caught behind a nearby business, investigators say.

In addition to the murder charge, Myers also faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide, felonious assault and aggravated vehicular assault.