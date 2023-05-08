LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A driver tried to run from a crash scene and jumped into a creek to avoid getting caught, according to a police report.

Officers on patrol at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday came upon an SUV off the side of the road and against a tree with damage to the back end. They also saw a man in a hoodie ripping the license plate off the back of the SUV and take off into nearby woods, according to a police report.

Officers said they were familiar with the area and knew the suspect wouldn’t get far. Then, they heard a splash.

Officers then saw the suspect running along railroad tracks where he was ordered to stop, which he complied.

A K-9 led officers to a nearby creek bank where they found the suspect’s hoodie, a cell phone and license plate, the report stated.

Timothy Bowers, 36, of Youngstown was charged with driving under suspension, failure to control and tampering with evidence.

Bowers is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Giard Municipal Court.