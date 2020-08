He was taken to the hospital to get checked out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver flipped his car onto its roof on Youngstown’s west side Wednesday evening.

It happened on Meridian Road in front of the Dunkin Donuts by Canfield Road around 6 p.m.

Youngstown Police said the driver lost control and the car rolled over.

He was taken to the hospital to get checked out.