SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcycle driver has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a semi truck on east Columbiana Road to Columbiana New Castle Road in Springfield.

Officials say the motorcycle driver is being life-flighted to St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown. The semi truck driver was uninjured.

Ohio State Patrol, Springfield Police and Fire and Beaver Township were called out to the accident around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday near the Ohio and Pennsylvania state line.